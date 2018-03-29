A&M men's tennis hopes for Good Friday at Vanderbilt - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A&M men's tennis hopes for Good Friday at Vanderbilt

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
NASHVILLE, TN -

The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s tennis team embarks on its final road trip of the season beginning Friday at No. 22 Vanderbilt. The Aggies (14-4, 6-0) and Commodores (15-4, 5-2) are set to face off at 4 p.m. at the Currey Tennis Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The Aggies return to action after picking up their sixth straight SEC match, defeating No. Alabama Sunday afternoon in College Station. The Maroon & White captured the doubles point along with singles victories from No. 6 Arthur Rinderknech, No 49 Jordi Arconada, No. 25 Valentin Vacherot and Juan Carlos Aguilar against the Crimson Tide.

The Commodores are fresh off their fifth SEC win, defeating Auburn, 4-2, on March 25 in Alabama. Vanderbilt it led by a trio of ranked singles players; No. 22 Cameron Klinger, No. 56 Daniel Valent and No. 100 Baker Newman; along with the No. 46 doubles tandem of Klinger and Billy Rowe.

Fans can follow Friday’s match online at http://www.vucommodores.com/sports/m-tennis/spec-rel/live-video.html, live video and live scoring will be available.

    •   
