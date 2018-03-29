One injured after grilling fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One injured after grilling fire

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

One person was injured after a grilling fire in Temple. 

Temple Fire & Rescue said the incident happened Thursday on the 8200 block of Sage Meadow Drive just after 6 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke coming from the back of the home. 

Temple Fire & Rescue said that the home received minor smoke damage and that the rear wall of the home did receive fire damage. A person who was grilling and attempted to extinguish the fire received a burn to their hand. 

Officials believe the blaze was unintentional and started from a gas grill that was located too close to the home. 

Temple Fire & Rescue wants to remind grillers of these tips from the National Fire Protection Association: 

  • Place the grill at least 10 feet away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
  • Never leave your grill unattended.
  • Check the major connection points between the gas (propane) tank hose and the regulator and cylinder, and where the hose connects to the burners. Tighten if loose.
  • As you are cooking, if you smell gas, turn off the gas tank and burners. If the leak stops immediately, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again.
  • If the smell continues, move away from the grill and call the fire department immediately. Do not move the grill.
  • If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.
  • When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing of in a metal container.

