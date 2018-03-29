One injured after grilling fire

One person was injured after a grilling fire in Temple.

Temple Fire & Rescue said the incident happened Thursday on the 8200 block of Sage Meadow Drive just after 6 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke coming from the back of the home.

Temple Fire & Rescue said that the home received minor smoke damage and that the rear wall of the home did receive fire damage. A person who was grilling and attempted to extinguish the fire received a burn to their hand.

Officials believe the blaze was unintentional and started from a gas grill that was located too close to the home.

Temple Fire & Rescue wants to remind grillers of these tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

Place the grill at least 10 feet away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Check the major connection points between the gas (propane) tank hose and the regulator and cylinder, and where the hose connects to the burners. Tighten if loose.

As you are cooking, if you smell gas, turn off the gas tank and burners. If the leak stops immediately, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again.

If the smell continues, move away from the grill and call the fire department immediately. Do not move the grill.

If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing of in a metal container.

