Former first daughter headlines Go Red for Women luncheon

Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager was the keynote speaker at the Go Red for Women luncheon at the Waco Convention Center Thursday.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush spoke to a crowd of nearly 1,000 people about the importance of heart health for women.

The mother of two daughters told the audience that it’s important to put themselves first when it comes to evaluating yourself for heart problems even with kids to care for.

“I understand why it’s so important to live for them and how easy it is to forget about ourselves,” Hager said.

The Go Red for Women campaign says cardiovascular disease and stroke cause one out of every three women’s deaths each year. That amounts to a woman’s death every 80 seconds.

“We want to have our friends, our girlfriends, our husbands all learn what symptoms to look for in women,” said Kim Klimt, a corporate market director for the American Heart Association.

