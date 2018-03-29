Public takes course on what to do in an active shooter situation

One person was injured after a grilling fire in Temple.More >>
One person was injured after a grilling fire in Temple.More >>
Police said a man in Kentucky, pretending to be a police officer himself, pulled over an off-duty officer and shot him fatally on Thursday.More >>
Police said a man in Kentucky, pretending to be a police officer himself, pulled over an off-duty officer and shot him fatally on Thursday.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Waco Citizens for Vietnam Veterans Memorial hosted a ceremony to honor eight Baylor University students who died during the Vietnam War.More >>
Waco Citizens for Vietnam Veterans Memorial hosted a ceremony to honor eight Baylor University students who died during the Vietnam War.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>