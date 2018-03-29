Police arrest 4 people in connection with home burglary in Bryan

The Bryan Police Department said they arrested four people in connection with a home burglary in Bryan on Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the home burglary located at 1000 block of Antone St around 11 a.m.

The caller told police that three to four individuals were fleeing a neighbors residence with property in their hands.

The caller gave police a description of the vehicles that fled the scene.

Investigators talked with the 27-year-old victim who stated that three suspects entered the unlocked home.

One suspect held him at gunpoint while the other two suspects took various items and then fled.

The victim was not injured.

Police were able to locate the two vehicles. Police made a traffic stop on both vehicles near Texas Ave. and Howard St.

All stolen property was recovered and returned to the owner.

Drugs and weapons were also recovered.

29-year-old Damion Ulrick Cravens, 22-year-old Matthew Alexander Nicholson, 22-year-old Johanna Lynn Kingston and 21-year-old Sally Shea Countless were arrested in connection with the incident.

