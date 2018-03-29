Helicopter dries out baseball field to get ready for game

The helicopter dried out the field Thursday afternoon - free of charge. (Source: KXXV)

One helicopter came to the rescue in Salado on Thursday, but not how you would expect.

A helicopter dried out Salado ISD's baseball and softball fields to get ready for Thursday night's game against Llano. The grass field was still wet from this week's storms, and the Salado baseball coach got the bright idea to request help from a friend who had a helicopter.

Salado's Superintendent Michael Novotny said that if the field was made of turf, the water would have drained a lot quicker - without the assistance of a helicopter.

There will be a bond election on May 5 to get the school new turf fields.

The Salado Eagles will take on Llano starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

