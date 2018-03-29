Man arrested for robbing his father's gun and ammunition

A man was arrested Wednesday for robbing his 80-year-old father's gun and ammunition in Robinson.

On March 12 the suspect identified as 60-year-old Duane Lee Anderson stated to authorities that he had pawned ammunition he had gotten out of his father's gun cabinet.

Anderson told authorities he did not have permission to pawn the ammunition. The ammunition was valued at $280 for the four boxes.

On a separate incident, on March 7, the victim reported that his son, Anderson, had taken a firearm from him and bragged to his younger brother that he had pawned the firearm.

The firearm was recovered from Paco Gun and Pawn after being pawned twice under Anderson and returned to the owner.

The victim told authorities that he never gave Anderson permission to use, sell or possess any of his firearms.

Anderson was booked into the McLennan County Jail and is being held on an $11,000 bond.

Anderson is being charged with theft of a firearm, theft from an elderly man and exploitation of an elderly.

