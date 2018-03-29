Sheriff's office: Several people come forward to claim seized animals are theirs, were on property for training

The sheriff's office said they have found 4 dead calves and 4 dead horses. (Source: McLennan County Sheriff's Office)

McLennan County Sheriff's Office said they are preparing to seize at least 28 horses and 14 cattle that are malnourished on Thursday afternoon near China Spring.

The animals are being seized off of a property at 2414 Bend of the Bosque Rd.

The sheriff's office said they have found 4 dead calves and 4 dead horses. On Monday, April 2, two more animals seized died.

The animals were found after about 20 animals broke out and were in a neighbor's pasture.

About three cattle trailers arrived at the property to seize the animals.

A young man on the property disagreed with the seizure saying the animals are well fed. He also disputed the sheriff's office head count on the number of cattle. He said there were only four on the property.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, several people have come forward to claim animals seized on the property were there for training and did not belong to the person who owned the property.

An affidavit obtained Monday said that officials had received a cruelty to animals crime report on March 23. The affidavit said that there were two dead horses on the property and one of them being a burn pile. The affidavit said the crime report said that there were several horses on the property with "some being emaciated with ribs and hip bones protruding."

The affidavit said that on March 29, 24 horses were in a pasture on 17253 China Spring Road. The owner of that property called to say that horses were on the property and belonged to the property on Bend of the Bosque Road. The affidavit said that the owner of the property, identified as Trenton Bolden, allowed officials to walk around the property, where they observed emaciated animals.

No other details were released.

