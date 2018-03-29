Sheriff's office seizing malnourished horses, cattle from property

The sheriff's office said they have found 4 dead calves and 4 dead horses. (Source: McLennan County Sheriff's Office)

McLennan County Sheriff's Office said they are preparing to seize at least 28 horses and 14 cattle that are malnourished on Thursday afternoon near China Spring.

The animals are being seized off of a property at 2414 Bend of the Bosque Rd. T

The sheriff's office said they have found 4 dead calves and 4 dead horses. The animals were found after about 20 animals broke out and were in a neighbor's pasture.

About three cattle trailers arrived at the property to seize the animals. The seizure will begin after the proper paperwork is filed.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.