No. 4 Texas A&M Travels to South Carolina for SEC Championship

No. 4 Texas A&M Travels to South Carolina for SEC Championship

The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian heads to Blythewood, S.C., for the SEC Championship at One Wood Farm beginning Friday. The Aggies (10-5, 3-3 SEC) will face off in the two-three matchup against Auburn (9-3, 4-2 SEC) in the first round of competition at 8 a.m. CT.

The Equitation over Fences squad currently holds a 12-3 record and is led by Rachael Hake, who holds a 12-2-1 mark on the season, which currently ties third in program history for season wins in Fences, while also earning three Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors. This month, Hake was named the SEC Fences and Co-Flat Rider of the Month.

Alex Desiderio has also tallied double-digit wins with 10 victories and was named MOP twice. Rebekah Chenelle has a 9-3-3 record and a discipline-high four MOPs, while also earning SEC Rider of the Month honors in September.

In Equitation on the Flat, Chenelle leads the way for the Maroon & White with her 10-5 record followed by Brianna Peddicord and Desiderio, who have each earned nine wins. Hake has also secured eight wins in Flat, while winning MOP honors four times, the most on the team.

In the Western Arena, Texas A&M holds a 10-4-1 record in Horsemanship where Avery Ellis maintains a team-best 11-2-1 ledger and was named MOP four times. The College Station, Texas, native ranks third in program history for career MOPs with 11, while also earning SEC Rider of the Month honors three times in her senior season. Bailey Cook and Ashley Davidson have also contributed nine wins a piece.

Texas A&M’s Reining squad is headed up by Kalee McCann, who has secured nine victories and two MOPs this season. Madison Bohman, who was named October’s SEC Rider of the Month, has secured eight victories, while being named MOP three times. Ashton Dunkel, Haley Franc, and Courtney Yohey have each recorded six wins.

Previously this season, the two teams split their regular season meetings each winning their home matchup.

Friday's winner will take on the victor of the Georgia-South Carolina meet on Saturday for the championship, which is slated to begin at 12 p.m. CT.

