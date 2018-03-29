Baylor Equestrian’s Conte Named Big 12 Rider of the Month

Baylor equestrian senior hunt seat rider Gabby Conte was named the Big 12 Conference Rider of the Month in Equitation over Fences for the month of March, announced Thursday by the conference office.

The Lothian, Md., takes home her first career monthly honor from the conference office, also marking the first award for Baylor this season.

Conte picked up a pair of wins, going on the road to take a point at Delaware State and earning MOP honors. She then returned to Waco to take a 79-68 point vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State, one of seven Baylor riders to earn a point in the contest.

Baylor closed out a 5-6 regular season record, holding a 2-2 record in Big 12 play. BU enters the weekend’s Big 12 Equestrian Championship as the No. 2 seed, looking to defend its 2017 conference title. The round robin tournament runs March 30-31 in Springtown, Texas, hosted by the No. 3 seed, TCU.