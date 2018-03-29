Baylor Equestrian’s Conte Named Big 12 Rider of the Month - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Equestrian’s Conte Named Big 12 Rider of the Month

IRVING, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor equestrian senior hunt seat rider Gabby Conte was named the Big 12 Conference Rider of the Month in Equitation over Fences for the month of March, announced Thursday by the conference office.

The Lothian, Md., takes home her first career monthly honor from the conference office, also marking the first award for Baylor this season.

Conte picked up a pair of wins, going on the road to take a point at Delaware State and earning MOP honors. She then returned to Waco to take a 79-68 point vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State, one of seven Baylor riders to earn a point in the contest.

Baylor closed out a 5-6 regular season record, holding a 2-2 record in Big 12 play. BU enters the weekend’s Big 12 Equestrian Championship as the No. 2 seed, looking to defend its 2017 conference title. The round robin tournament runs March 30-31 in Springtown, Texas, hosted by the No. 3 seed, TCU.

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 4 Texas A&M Travels to South Carolina for SEC Championship

    No. 4 Texas A&M Travels to South Carolina for SEC Championship

    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-03-29 19:06:40 GMT
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian heads to Blythewood, S.C., for the SEC Championship at One Wood Farm beginning Friday. The Aggies (10-5, 3-3 SEC) will face off in the two-three matchup against Auburn (9-3, 4-2 SEC) in the first round of competition at 8 a.m. CT. The Equitation over Fences squad currently holds a 12-3 record and is led by Rachael Hake, who holds a 12-2-1 mark on the season, which currently ties third in program history for season wins in Fences, while also earning ...More >>
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian heads to Blythewood, S.C., for the SEC Championship at One Wood Farm beginning Friday. The Aggies (10-5, 3-3 SEC) will face off in the two-three matchup against Auburn (9-3, 4-2 SEC) in the first round of competition at 8 a.m. CT. The Equitation over Fences squad currently holds a 12-3 record and is led by Rachael Hake, who holds a 12-2-1 mark on the season, which currently ties third in program history for season wins in Fences, while also earning ...More >>

  • No. 4 Aggies Conclude Regular Season Against West Texas A&M

    No. 4 Aggies Conclude Regular Season Against West Texas A&M

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:47:53 GMT
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team wraps up the regular season Friday at 11 a.m. with a matchup against West Texas A&M at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free. “We used to compete against them. We spent many years traveling to Canyon, Texas and back and forth. I have known their coach for a while too, so it is exciting that there are teams who are looking at our different format and are interested in it. We are excited to host them and have them...More >>
    The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team wraps up the regular season Friday at 11 a.m. with a matchup against West Texas A&M at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free. “We used to compete against them. We spent many years traveling to Canyon, Texas and back and forth. I have known their coach for a while too, so it is exciting that there are teams who are looking at our different format and are interested in it. We are excited to host them and have them...More >>

  • Baylor Equestrian’s Conte Named Big 12 Rider of the Month

    Baylor Equestrian’s Conte Named Big 12 Rider of the Month

    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-29 19:02:03 GMT
    Baylor equestrian senior hunt seat rider Gabby Conte was named the Big 12 Conference Rider of the Month in Equitation over Fences for the month of March, announced Thursday by the conference office. The Lothian, Md., takes home her first career monthly honor from the conference office, also marking the first award for Baylor this season. Conte picked up a pair of wins, going on the road to take a point at Delaware State and earning MOP honors. She then returned to Waco to take a 79-...More >>
    Baylor equestrian senior hunt seat rider Gabby Conte was named the Big 12 Conference Rider of the Month in Equitation over Fences for the month of March, announced Thursday by the conference office. The Lothian, Md., takes home her first career monthly honor from the conference office, also marking the first award for Baylor this season. Conte picked up a pair of wins, going on the road to take a point at Delaware State and earning MOP honors. She then returned to Waco to take a 79-...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly