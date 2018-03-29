Police see trend of Harley Davidson motorcycle thefts on Fort Ho - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police see trend of Harley Davidson motorcycle thefts on Fort Hood

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

The Directorate of Emergency Services in Fort Hood said they are seeing a rapid trend of newer model Harley Davidson motorcycles being stolen across the Fort Hood Main Cantonment.

The thieves are also stealing motorcycle license plates making it more difficult to quickly report the crime and giving the thieves more time to drive the bike away.

Fort Hood police are investigating the reported thefts and monitoring the area for similar suspicious activies. 

The DES suggests all motorcycle owners change the security PIN or code from factory settings if possible and to park all motorcycles in a well-lit area with high visibility.

For more information, contact the DES Cheif Mark Knox at 254-288-0600. 

