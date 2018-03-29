Police: 14-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot on Wednesday night while standing outside of a house in Killeen, police said.

The teen was in the 4200 block of Fawn Drive around 9:45 p.m. when he was shot.

Police said the shot fired possibly came from a vehicle.

The boy was taken to McLane Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.