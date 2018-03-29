Police need help identifying robbery suspects in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police need help identifying robbery suspects in Temple

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Temple Police Department) (Source: Temple Police Department)
(Source: Temple Police Department) (Source: Temple Police Department)
(Source: Temple Police Department) (Source: Temple Police Department)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said they need help to identify the suspects accused of robbing Small Cakes in Temple.

The robbery occurred on March 18.

If anyone has any information you are asked to call police at  254-298-5500.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings

    Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-03-29 06:34:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:16:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks ...

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>

    Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    More >>

  • The Latest: US: Russia has 'no justification' for expulsions

    The Latest: US: Russia has 'no justification' for expulsions

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:42:47 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:14:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. British police say they believe a Russian ex-spy and his dau...
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.More >>
    British health officials say the daughter of a Russian ex-spy has responded well to treatment and is no longer in critical condition after a nerve-agent attack.More >>

  • Woman mistakes pregnancy for bad Chinese food

    Woman mistakes pregnancy for bad Chinese food

    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:09:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-29 20:09:06 GMT
    Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. (Source: Brian Westerfield/Facebook)Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital. (Source: Brian Westerfield/Facebook)

    Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

    More >>

    Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly