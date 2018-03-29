Meet Lorenzo, the new canine companion at McLane Children's hosp - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Meet Lorenzo, the new canine companion at McLane Children's hospital

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Lorenzo the canine companion dog (Source: Baylor Scott & White) Lorenzo the canine companion dog (Source: Baylor Scott & White)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's hospital now has a furry friend on staff to assist patients with disabilities or psychosocial challenges.

Lorenzo the canine companion will be introduced to the area on Thursday around 1 p.m. 

Lorenzo was specifically chosen for McLane Children's to assist with patient visits. He will help physical and occupational therapy patients in walking around the facility and bring comfort to patients during IV starts, stitches or blood draws to help relieve stress from patients, families and staff.

Baylor Scott & White said Lorenzo is the first dog of his kind to work in a children's hospital in the area. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

