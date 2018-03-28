Road expected to be blocked for hours after tree falls into road - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Road expected to be blocked for hours after tree falls into road

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A tree is blocking traffic in Temple. (Source: Temple Police/Twitter) A tree is blocking traffic in Temple. (Source: Temple Police/Twitter)
(Source: Temple Police/Twitter) (Source: Temple Police/Twitter)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A road is blocked after a tree fell into the road, according to Temple police. 

The tree is down on Avenue M and 3rd Street. The road is expected to be closed for several more hours. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly