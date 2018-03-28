BU baseball travels to Oklahoma - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BU baseball travels to Oklahoma

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
NORMAN, OK (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball plays its first Big 12 road series at Oklahoma this weekend before returning home for a 6:35 p.m. CT game on Monday vs. Texas State. Games at OU are scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com. 

