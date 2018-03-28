County making strides to fix ADA violations, big projects ahead

McLennan County is still working to fix the more than 300 Americans with Disabilities Act violations. Their deadline to fix the issues is approaching quickly.

County Judge Scott Felton said about half of the violations have been fixed.

The majority of the ones that are not complete are bigger projects, like widening doorways at the courthouse and fixing other issues at the fairgrounds.

Back in 2015, the federal government hit the county with multiple violations for not meeting standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

They were given three years to be in compliance.

