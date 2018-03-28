Judge orders DA's office to stop distributing explicit images of Twin Peaks biker and wife

A district court judge in McLennan County is issuing an order to the district attorney's office to stop distributing sexually explicit pictures and videos of a former Twin Peaks shootout defendant.

The pictures and video are of Cody Ledbetter and his wife.

The District Attorney's office had given them out to attorneys representing 177 Twin Peaks defendants as part of the discovery process.

The District Attorney's office took the "private, intimate sexual images" of Ledbetter and his wife from his cell phone after his arrest back in May 2015.

The judge's orders come after Ledbetter's attorney, Paul Looney, filed a motion calling the District Attorney's actions "revenge porn."

Looney also claimed office personnel is guilty of misdemeanor offenses for every image or video of Ledbetter's that they sent.

