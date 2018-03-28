Judge orders DA's office to stop distributing explicit images of Twin Peaks biker and wife

Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Heavy rain the Brazos Valley has led to flooding in several areas.More >>
Heavy rain the Brazos Valley has led to flooding in several areas.More >>
A recent report by "Texans Care for Children" says Killeen ISD suspends the third highest number of students among all Texas school districts.More >>
A recent report by "Texans Care for Children" says Killeen ISD suspends the third highest number of students among all Texas school districts.More >>
McLennan County is still working to fix the more than 300 Americans with Disabilities Act violations. Their deadline to fix the issues is approaching quickly.More >>
McLennan County is still working to fix the more than 300 Americans with Disabilities Act violations. Their deadline to fix the issues is approaching quickly.More >>