MCSO: Man arrested after pulling gun on ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, threatened to 'kill him'

A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officials said he pulled a gun on his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that Johnny Gunter was arrested after a domestic disturbance Wednesday morning. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 5560 Caufield Road near McGregor.

Gunter's ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend called officials after an altercation broke out and Gunter pulled a gun on him.

Gunter allegedly told the victim that he was "going to kill him."

The victim was able to get away, according to authorities.

Gunter was located and arrested. Along with being charged with aggravated assault, Gunter was also charged with

