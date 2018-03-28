Central Texas VA honors Vietnam veterans for National Vietnam Wa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas VA honors Vietnam veterans for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

This week, the Central Texas VA is honoring Vietnam veterans for their service as part of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Program.

On Wednesday, Vietnam Veterans received a 50th-anniversary commemoration pin and certificates.

The VA is joining 10,000 organizations across the nation to support the Department of Defense in their mission to thank and honor veterans.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All KXXV Rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly