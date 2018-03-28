Home catches fire after lightning strike in Thrall

The Thrall Police Department said they responded to a house fire early this morning.

Police responded to the scene around 5:51 a.m.

Police said they met with the homeowners at the end of the driveway after abandoning their home due to a lightning strike that rapidly became moving fire.

The owner said everyone made it out safe except her small dog.

When the officer got close to the fire, he noticed the dog had in fact escaped and was waiting to be picked up.

