School providing students with pizza after power outage

Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
This week, the Central Texas VA is honoring Vietnam veterans for their service as part of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Program.More >>
This week, the Central Texas VA is honoring Vietnam veterans for their service as part of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Program.More >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested a mother for driving while intoxicated with her child in the passenger seat on Tuesday.More >>
The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested a mother for driving while intoxicated with her child in the passenger seat on Tuesday.More >>
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.More >>
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.More >>