School providing students with pizza after power outage

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
NOLANVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

The principal of Richard E Cavazos Elementary school sent a message to parents that they would be providing pizza to students after a power outage. 

Principal Gullekson said Oncor briefed the school that the power would be off for about half of a day. 

There are no phones currently operating at the school. 

