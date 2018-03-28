Police: Woman arrested after throwing coffee cup at boyfriend, c - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Woman arrested after throwing coffee cup at boyfriend, causing laceration

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: McLennan County Jail) (Source: McLennan County Jail)
BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after police said that she threw a coffee cup at her 42-year-old boyfriend causing an injury. 

Bellmead police said that officers responded to the 3800 block of Katy Lane on a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Amy Lee and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument. Police said that during the argument, Lee threw a coffee cup at the victim. The cup broke and caused a deep laceration to the victim's abdomen. 

The victim was transported to a local medical facility and Lee was taken to the McLennan County Jail and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly