Police: Woman arrested after throwing coffee cup at boyfriend, causing laceration

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after police said that she threw a coffee cup at her 42-year-old boyfriend causing an injury.

Bellmead police said that officers responded to the 3800 block of Katy Lane on a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Amy Lee and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument. Police said that during the argument, Lee threw a coffee cup at the victim. The cup broke and caused a deep laceration to the victim's abdomen.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility and Lee was taken to the McLennan County Jail and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

