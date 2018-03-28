Mother arrested for driving while intoxicated with child in vehicle

The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested a mother for driving while intoxicated with her child in the passenger seat on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bellmead Dr. and Williams Rd. around 10:09 p.m.

When officers arrived they found two damaged cars. Officers approached the woman driving one of the cars and found an 11-year-old was in the passenger seat complaining of a head injury.

The woman who told police she was the mother said her daughter did not need medical assistance, however, the officer requested that ETMC come and to the scene and make sure the child would be safe.

During the investigation, officers noticed the mother had signs of intoxication.

The child was transported to a local medical facility due to her injury and her father was notified.

The mother was identified as 33-year-old Shannon Zuniga.

Zuniga was taken to the McLennan County Jail, where she was found to have a BAC of 0.207.

Zuniga was charged with intoxication assault for the injury she caused to her child due to her intoxication.

On March 28, 2018, a warrant was also obtained for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.