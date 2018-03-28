Copperas Cove graduate lands recurring role on NCIS: Los Angeles

A Copperas Cove graduate has recently joined the NCIS: Los Angeles cast during the show's ninth season.

Andrea Bordeaux told Cheddar she was originally supposed to have a one-day guest star role playing a nightclub manager, but producers asked her to audition for the full-time role of Special Agent Harley Hidoko, a former marine.

Bordeaux said her childhood helped her understand her character.

"I'm an Army brat. I grew up right outside of Fort Hood, Texas," she said. "My mom was in the Army, she was a Sergent, a Communications Specialist was her 'MO' and so I have a very regimented Army upbringing."

Producers and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill didn't know about her upbringing before she was cast in the role.

"She was always going to be a former Marine, but then they definitely added a few more elements after Scott talked to me and got to know me a little bit," Bordeaux said.

Bordeaux works along seasoned actors like LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell and Linda Hunt, who have all been on the show for many seasons.

"I've learned so much from every single person who's apart of this show. It's kinda been like a boot camp for me," Bordeaux said.

Bordeaux graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2005 and now lives in Los Angeles.

