Open Carry Texas founder arrested for assaulting a police officer during pro-gun demonstration

WARNING, VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE

The founder and president of Open Carry Texas was arrested Tuesday near San Antonio for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest, according to the Bexar County Jail records.

Retired First Sergeant and Counterintelligence special agent C.J. Grisham was booked into the Bexar County Jail and is being held on a $13,000 bond.

He is being charged with assault on a peace officer, interference with deputies, obstructing passageway and resisting arrest.

Grisham live streamed his arrest on Facebook. The live stream was later posted to YouTube.

Open Carry Texas sent out a press release saying that Grisham was tasered and suffered an injury during his arrest. The press release also said he was arrested by the Olmos Park Police Chief Rene Valenciano.

Grisham participated at the counter-protest during the March for Our Lives in Killeen this past Saturday.

Grishman has been arrested before for with interfering with police duties. The previous arrest happened in 2013.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.