Houston gets its own 'bean' sculpture, Chicago calls the city 'unoriginal'

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The Cloud Gate in Chicago (Source: Wiki Commons) The Cloud Gate in Chicago (Source: Wiki Commons)
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Houston now has another thing in common with Chicago - its very own "bean" sculpture. 

The newly installed "Cloud Column" sculpture was made by artist Anish Kapoor, the same artist who created Chicago's "Cloud Gate."

Different from Chicago's sculpture, this 20,000-pound bean stands upright. It can be found outside the Museum of Fine Arts on Montrose Boulevard, Houston Public Media said.

Chicago Tribune reporters don't seem too happy about the addition. The paper claims Houston is "unoriginal" and "coming for Chicago's status as the nation's third-largest city."
 

