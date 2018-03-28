Houston gets its own 'bean' sculpture, Chicago calls the city 'unoriginal'

The City of Houston now has another thing in common with Chicago - its very own "bean" sculpture.

The newly installed "Cloud Column" sculpture was made by artist Anish Kapoor, the same artist who created Chicago's "Cloud Gate."

Different from Chicago's sculpture, this 20,000-pound bean stands upright. It can be found outside the Museum of Fine Arts on Montrose Boulevard, Houston Public Media said.

Chicago Tribune reporters don't seem too happy about the addition. The paper claims Houston is "unoriginal" and "coming for Chicago's status as the nation's third-largest city."



The MFAH installed this Anish Kapoor thing today. Chicago calls theirs the Bean. It is not clear what Houston will call ... it.https://t.co/6DqWotzSWN pic.twitter.com/7q2qm7EgqZ — Allyn West (@allynwest) March 26, 2018

Houston gets its own bean, a copycat sculpture that @kimjnews writes is a reminder to tourists there of their poor life choices https://t.co/0Oy2Dkm8E5 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 27, 2018

