BU football braves weather, touts D-line

Rain meant a lot of Baylor football's practice was indoors Tuesday, but that didn't stop the Bears from going starters versus starters.

One moment that can cause excitement for fans, Baylor defensive lineman pressuring the quarterback. The Bears pass rush got after starter Charlie Brewer, batting a ball down in the red zone and the men in green let the white shirts know about it.

"We're definitely very competitive so everything we want to do we want to beat the offense and the offense is trying to get us too," said senior defensive lineman Ira Lewis, "We're just making each other better. That's iron sharpens iron."

The next play, Brewer bounced the ball out wide on a QB keeper and notched points for the offense.

Still, controlling the middle and pressuring the passer is something Baylor wants to do more of this season. With players like Texas A&M transfer James Lockheart eligible to play, they might have the talent to pull it off.

"Any situation, whether that's on 3rd down getting to the quarterback, or whether that's on first or second down where we need a TFL or a stop on the goalline. Get a safety or something like that. I figure I can contribute anywhere. Wherever you need me I'm going to make plays."

This renewed sense of swagger comes from a new coach according to the players. Frank Okam had a storied high school career, was an All-American for Texas, and spent six years in the NFL. The Bears front knows that when Okam speaks, it's from experience.

"They have the same dreams I had growing up. I grew up in Dallas, so I grew up idolizing the Cowboys. I actually wanted to be Emmett Smith and Deion Sanders," laughed Okam, "But, I kept growing out of that so I had to put my hand in the ground. For those kids, I can show them that as long as you work hard, pay attention to details, you can accomplish all of those dreams whether it's being an All-American in college or playing at the professional level."

Baylor has plenty of time to continue to improve on defense, but its first true test will come April 21 at the Green and Gold game.

