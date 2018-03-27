Aggies softball hosts Lamar

No. 12 Texas A&M softball returns home to the Aggie Softball Complex for a Wednesday night showdown against Lamar at 5 p.m.

Zach Taylor and Tim Schnettler bring the action on SEC Network +, to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

Texas A&M is 29-7 (3-3 SEC) on the season and is looking to get back into the win column after its weekend series at then-No. 8 Florida. Samantha Show led the Aggies with a .600 average, batting 3-for-5 with a triple, home run and three RBI. Tori Vidales added a base hit and reached base three times via the walk for a .444 on-base percentage.

Keeli Milligan tops the Aggies with a .364 average on the year followed by Sarah Hudek, who is batting .358. Riley Sartain leads the team with eight home runs, while Vidales has belted six home runs and paces the team with 36 RBI. In the circle, Trinity Harrington is 9-1 with a 1.53 ERA. Samantha Show holds an 8-3 mark and a 2.49 ERA. Lexi Smith is 5-1, while Maddie MacGrandle has also added five wins.

Lamar enters the contest with an 18-14 record and is led offensively by Savana Guidry, who is hitting .349 with 14 RBI. Kelly Meeuwsen powers the offensive attack with six homers and 21 RBI. Laura Napoli and Taylor Gruell have each recorded seven wins in the circle, while Amie Cisneros is 3-2.

Texas A&M and Lamar have met eight times in history with the Aggies holding an 8-0 advantage. The Aggies and Cardinals met twice last season in the season-opening tournament, in which the Aggies won, 2-1 and 3-2.