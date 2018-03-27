MCC softball postpones doubleheader due to weather - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC softball postpones doubleheader due to weather

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, McLennan Softball’s doubleheader with North Central scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a date to be determined.

