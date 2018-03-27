Highlassies softball cracks top 20 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlassies softball cracks top 20

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlassies are No. 20 in the latest NJCAA Division I Softball Rankings with 10 votes. Chipola (Florida) and Florida SouthWestern State continue to hold the top two spots with 200 and 190 points, respectively. Temple, McLennan’s conference rival, moved up three spots to third this week with 180 points. Tyler (Texas) and Howard (Texas) round out the top five with 170 and 160 points, respectively.

No other Texas teams are listed in the poll. Blinn dropped from 14th to receiving votes. Galveston and Weatherford are also receiving votes.

The Highlassies have an overall record of 16-3 and are tied for first with Temple in the conference standings with 12-2 records. Weather permitting, McLennan will continue conference play tomorrow, hosting North Central for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

