Highlassies softball cracks top 20

Rain meant a lot of Baylor football's practice was indoors Tuesday, but that didn't stop the Bears from going starters versus starters.More >>
Scouts from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance Tuesday morning as the Aggie hopefuls ran, jumped, and lifted their way towards the NFL.More >>
No. 12 Texas A&M softball returns home to the Aggie Softball Complex for a Wednesday night showdown against Lamar at 5 p.m. Zach Taylor and Tim Schnettler bring the action on SEC Network +, to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies are No. 20 in the latest NJCAA Division I Softball Rankings with 10 votes. Chipola (Florida) and Florida SouthWestern State continue to hold the top two spots with 200 and 190 points, respectively. Temple, McLennan’s conference rival, moved up three spots to third this week with 180 points.More >>
