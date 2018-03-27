Aggies Carter named Freshman of the Year - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggies Carter named Freshman of the Year

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was named WBCA NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday. Carter is the first player in Texas A&M women’s basketball history to win a national superlative of the year award.

Carter, named the 16th All-American in program history Monday, led Division I freshmen with 22.7 points per game, while averaging 4.9 assists and shooting 44.3% from the field. Carter, who has already earned National Freshman of the Year honors from both espnW and USA Today Sports, averaged 31.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, and was named to the Spokane Regional All-Tournament team.

Carter set the Texas A&M freshman record with 785 points on the season, the second-most by a player of any classification in school history. She hit two game-winning shots on the season, an off-balance jumper with 10.9 to play to beat Southern California on December 15, and a 3-pointer with 3.2 to play to knock off DePaul, 80-79 in the NCAA Second Round on March 18.

The Aggies finished the 2017-18 season with a 26-10 record, marking the program's best win total since 2013-14, and the program's seventh trip to the NCAA Sweet 16.

