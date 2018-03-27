Lady Bears Brown earns another All-America award

Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown was named to the 2017-18 U.S. Basketball Writers Women’s All-America second team, the USBWA announced Tuesday afternoon. The 6-7 center, the only player from the Big 12 to receive USBWA recognition, earns her first USWBA All-America nod, her fifth All-America award of the season and seventh All-America honor as a Lady Bear.

Brown, the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 first team selection, scored more points (702) and pulled down more rebounds (257) than any other player in the conference, while shooting a conference-best 65.0 percent from the floor. After averaging a dominant 24.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest and shooting 74.4 percent from the floor in the three-game stretch, she was named Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Championship for leading Baylor to its seventh team title in the last eight seasons and the program’s ninth overall.

The Slidell, La., native registered two 30-point games, 19 20-point performances, two 20-rebound efforts and 18 double-digit rebound contests. Brown ranks fourth nationally in field goal percentage (65.0), fifth in field goals made (278), 14th in final points (702) and double-doubles (18), 17th in rebounds and 27th in points per game (20.1).

Brown has been recognized as a Sports Illustrated All-America first team, USA Today Sports All-America second team, Associated Press All-America second team and espnW All-America second team honoree. She is one of 15 players on the 2018 National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award and one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award (nation’s top center).

Brown was instrumental in guiding Baylor to its third undefeated conference season, 18-0, which clinched the team’s eighth-straight Big 12 regular season title. She led the Lady Bears in scoring (20.1), rebounding (10.2), double-doubles (18) and field goal percentage (65.0), which ranks second in program history to her record of 67.9 percent in 2016-17.

Career All-America Awards – Kalani Brown

2018 Sports Illustrated All-America first team

2018 USBWA All-America second team

2018 Associated Press All-America second team

2018 USA Today Sports All-America second team

2018 espnW All-America second team

2017 WBCA All-America

2017 Associated Press All-America honorable mention