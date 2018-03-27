Sutherland Springs church at center of mass shooting expected to rebuild by 2019

The church targeted by a shooter in November will soon rebuild.

First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs will begin construction for two new buildings beginning in May. The church said that a worship center and an education building will be completed in early 2019.

The church was the site of a mass shooting that took the lives of 26 on Nov. 5.

The plans for construction were announced Tuesday by Pastor Frank Pomeroy.

“Sutherland Springs has a certain distinction because of the enormity of the tragedy that took place at our church, but every community is touched by tragedy. Every family and every person has hurts and sorrows. We want to be a lighthouse. The light of the Gospel shines hope, even in the deepest darkness," said Pomeroy in a press release.

The worship center will seat 250 people. There will also be a memorial for the 26 people who lost their lives.

The cost of the new buildings will be approximately $3 million.

The North American Mission Board will accept donations for the church's construction and cover any costs not covered.

