Nonprofit says number of domestic violence-related deaths increased in 2017

Reid said sometimes the signs of abuse are not visible. (Source: KXXV)

A day after a murder-suicide in Hewitt, a nonprofit that aims to end domestic violence said Central Texas had a spike of violence-related deaths in 2017 compared to previous years.

Family Abuse Center Executive Director Kathy Reid said six women died last year because of domestic violence in our area. In two of those cases, children also lost their lives, including a one-year-old.

According to Reid, domestic violence involves stalking and emotional abuse, which may not be visible unless someone shares it with you.

"There are so many cases where you think it's a healthy relationship. The couple has been together for a long time and you have no idea what's behind the scenes happening between them that could at some point explode to the point where someone actually dies," Reid said.

If you or someone you know is a domestic violence victim, contact the Family Abuse Center at their 24-hour hotline 1-800-283-8401. If you are in danger, please call 911. If you would like to donate to the group, you can visit their website or email katie.matula@familyabusecenter.org

