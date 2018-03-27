Fifth-grader hit by a car while trying to cross street

A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Killeen police said that the child, 11, was hit by a car at 3:15 p.m. on Wheeler Avenue in front of Pershing Park Elementary.

Police said that the child was walking eastbound when she was struck.

She was taken to McLane Children's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

