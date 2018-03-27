Fifth-grader hit by a car while trying to cross street - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fifth-grader hit by a car while trying to cross street

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

Killeen police said that the child, 11, was hit by a car at 3:15 p.m. on Wheeler Avenue in front of Pershing Park Elementary. 

Police said that the child was walking eastbound when she was struck. 

She was taken to McLane Children's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

