Waco nonprofit receives $50,000 grant

A Waco nonprofit has received a $50,000 grant to provide clients with emergency food assistance.

Caritas of Waco received the grant from the Beaumont Foundation of America. The grant allows the organization to purchase fresh produce and other food items. The foundation has supported Caritas since 2006, with funds totaling $600,000.

“Caritas, through the funds of the Beaumont Foundation, has been able to offer a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to people we serve, and this does help them provide their families with more nutritional food options,” Executive Director Buddy Edwards said in a press release. “Access to fresh produce by many of our clients is greatly limited, so these grant funds boost the availability of such foods to people in need.”

