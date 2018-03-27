Animals at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at shel - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Animals at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at shelter

The Waco Animal Shelter is asking for people to adopt animals as they are at full capacity. (Source: KXXV) The Waco Animal Shelter is asking for people to adopt animals as they are at full capacity. (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Animal Shelter is asking for people to adopt animals as they are at full capacity.

Humane Society of Central Texas Director Don Bland said the 115 kennels used for large dogs and the kennels in the intake area are full.

The shelter will re-evaluate at 3 p.m. on Tuesday if they will be forced to euthanize animals in an effort to make room for more animals.

“It’s tough on everybody involved and it’s something thank goodness, we don’t have to do all the time,” Bland said.

Bland said the shelter has a no-kill status with a 95 percent live exit rate for animals. 

According to Bland, the number of adoptions has been lower this March compared to other years.

“It’s times like this when the public gets busy and forgets about us that we are still here, the animals are still here. There are still coming in and they need your help,” Bland said.

Adoptions will be free on Tuesday and Wednesday for the animals who are already spayed or neutered.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

