Animal shelter at capacity hosts free adoptions

The Waco Animal Shelter is asking for people to adopt animals as they are at full capacity. (Source: KXXV)

Humane Society of Central Texas Director Don Bland said the 115 kennels used for large dogs and the kennels in the intake area are full.

Earlier Tuesday, shelter officials thought they would be forced to euthanize some animals in an effort to make more room for animals. However, when they re-evaluated the situation at 3 p.m., they determined it wouldn't be necessary.

Bland said the shelter had a no-kill status with a 95 percent live exit rate for animals last year.

According to Bland, the number of adoptions has been lower this March compared to other years.

“It’s times like this when the public gets busy and forgets about us that we are still here, the animals are still here. There are still coming in and they need your help,” Bland said.

Adoptions will be free on Tuesday and Wednesday for the animals who are already spayed or neutered.

