Man arrested for impersonating an officer, sheriff searches for victims

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff) (Source: Williamson County Sheriff)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is searching for victims of a man accused of impersonating an officer. 

Chody said the man was arrested after pulling people over in a red Dodge pickup truck with red and blue lights in the window. 

If you think you were pulled over by this man, call the Sheriff's Office at 512-943-1300.

