A&M softball drops series finale to Florida

The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team dropped a 7-3 decision Monday night No. 6 Florida at KSP Stadium.

The Gators got out to an early lead in the first, scoring four runs on three bases-loaded walks and a RBI bunt single by Sophia Reynoso.

The Aggies cut into the lead in the fourth on a solo home run by Samantha Show. After the Gators scored two unearned runs in bottom half of the frame, Show struck again in the top of the fifth with a two-RBI single to right.

Florida added to the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Janell Wheaton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Aggie starter Lexi Smith was saddled with the loss to move to 5-1 on the year. Trinity Harrington came in relief, tossing 5.2 innings, giving up just three hits, three unearned runs with four strikeouts.

UF’s Kelly Barnhill earned the win to 14-1 on the year. The northpaw gave up five hits and three runs with 10 strikeouts in six innings of work.