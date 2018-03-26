A&M softball drops series finale to Florida

A player who collapsed on the court during a NBA G League game in Michigan has died.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team split a doubleheader with St. Catherine University Monday afternoon in Tyler, beating the Wildcats 9-2 before falling 4-1.More >>
The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team dropped a 7-3 decision Monday night No. 6 Florida at KSP Stadium. The Gators got out to an early lead in the first, scoring four runs on three bases-loaded walks and a RBI bunt single by Sophia Reynoso.More >>
Multiple NFL scouts were taking notes Monday as former Baylor football standouts showcased their athleticism for pro day.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
