Man taken to hospital after dispute with neighbor leads to shoot

Man taken to hospital after dispute with neighbor leads to shooting

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an argument turned physical. 

Killeen police said that the fight began with an argument between neighbors that led to one man being shot. The incident happened at 2800 block of Cantabrian Dr. 

Police said that the man was taken to Scott and White. Another person has been detained. 

No other details were released. 

