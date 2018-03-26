Storm system moves through Central Texas this week

A slow moving system will move into Texas Tuesday/Wednesday. The heaviest rain and storms should occur late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Storms will end from west to east late Wednesday into early Thursday. We will be clear Good Friday into Easter weekend.

Tuesday: Rain and storms will move in from west Texas, but they will weaken as they move into the area. Most models have it pretty quiet around here through the day Tuesday, but a few scattered showers and storms can't be ruled out. We should see the activity ramp up during the late afternoon and evening hours. This is when the isolated severe storm and locally heavy rain potential should increase.

Wednesday: The heaviest rain should fall during the morning commute. This is where we could see some localized flooding issues. The good news is we are still in moderate drought. The ground should be able to handle 1-2 inches of rain. If we see locally higher amounts, especially east of I-35, then some flood problems could arise.

