Traffic alert: 18-wheeler hits barrier, blocking southbound I-35 traffic

Traffic is backed up on I35 after an 18-wheeler hit a barrier. (Source: KXXV)

Traffic is going back to normal after being backed up on southbound Interstate 35 in Bruceville-Eddy after an 18-wheeler hit a barrier.

TxDOT said the incident happened at mile marker 318 Monday afternoon. Traffic was almost backed up almost to Callan Ranch Road.

TxDOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes.

