Traffic alert: 18-wheeler hits barrier, blocking southbound I-35

Traffic alert: 18-wheeler hits barrier, blocking southbound I-35 traffic

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Traffic is backed up on I35 after an 18-wheeler hit a barrier. (Source: KXXV) Traffic is backed up on I35 after an 18-wheeler hit a barrier. (Source: KXXV)
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

Traffic is going back to normal after being backed up on southbound Interstate 35 in Bruceville-Eddy after an 18-wheeler hit a barrier. 

TxDOT said the incident happened at mile marker 318 Monday afternoon. Traffic was almost backed up almost to Callan Ranch Road. 

TxDOT advises drivers to seek alternate routes. 

