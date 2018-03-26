Police: Suspect takes teen at gunpoint after believing teen had - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Suspect takes teen at gunpoint after believing teen had information on stolen car

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Police are investigating after a teen was taken by an unidentified suspect at gunpoint. 

Temple police said that the incident happened on March 24 at 10:42 p.m. Police were approached by a vehicle with occupants who said they had seen their friend get taken by a man at Sam's Club. The teens told police that the 15-year-old victim was walking with the others when a Chevy Malibu pulled in front of them. A man got out of the car, with a gun, and told the 15-year-old to get in the car. 

As police searched for the victim, the victim's aunt had the child and was bringing him to the police department. The victim told police that the suspect had believed the victim knew information about the suspect's vehicle being stolen. When the 15-year-old told the suspect he didn't know what he was talking about, the man dropped him off at the Wells Fargo on S. 31st Street. 

The case is still active. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:39:43 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:53:26 GMT
    The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

  • White House: Trump thinks Stormy Daniels lied about threat

    White House: Trump thinks Stormy Daniels lied about threat

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:52:46 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Stormy Daniels sues Trump's attorney for defamation

    Stormy Daniels sues Trump's attorney for defamation

    Monday, March 26 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:32:28 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:48:57 GMT

    Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who has alleged a sexual encounter with Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN. 

    More >>

    Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who has alleged a sexual encounter with Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly