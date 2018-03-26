Police: Suspect takes teen at gunpoint after believing teen had information on stolen car

Police are investigating after a teen was taken by an unidentified suspect at gunpoint.

Temple police said that the incident happened on March 24 at 10:42 p.m. Police were approached by a vehicle with occupants who said they had seen their friend get taken by a man at Sam's Club. The teens told police that the 15-year-old victim was walking with the others when a Chevy Malibu pulled in front of them. A man got out of the car, with a gun, and told the 15-year-old to get in the car.

As police searched for the victim, the victim's aunt had the child and was bringing him to the police department. The victim told police that the suspect had believed the victim knew information about the suspect's vehicle being stolen. When the 15-year-old told the suspect he didn't know what he was talking about, the man dropped him off at the Wells Fargo on S. 31st Street.

The case is still active.

