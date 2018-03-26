UMHB men's golf in seventh place at ASC Spring Preview

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team battled windy conditions on the opening day and the Cru is in seventh place after the first round of the American Southwest Conference Spring Preview Monday in Austin.

UMHB fired a team total of 309 on Monday for seventh place. Tournament host Concordia Texas has the lead after posting a 290 in the opening round. U.T.-Dallas is in second place with a 296 and U.T.-Tyler holds down third place with a 299. Hardin-Simmons posted a fourth-place total of 304 and LeTourneau University and McMurry University are tied for fifth place, two strokes ahead of the Cru with 307’s. Howard Payne rounds out the eight-team field with a 320.

Zach Daroowala was the top individual finisher for the Cru on the opening day. Daroowala carded a 76 to tie for 14th place. Kyle Revis posted a 77 to share 16th place, Drake Cody and Cade Govender both fired 78’s and are tied for 23rd place, Kade Bentley recorded an 80 to tie for 31st and Cort Crawley finished with an 81 to tie for 37th place for UMHB. Concordia’s Seger Howell holds the individual lead after shooting a blistering, four under par 68 on Monday.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being played on a par-72, 7,001-yard layout at Avery Ranch Golf Club in Austin. Avery Ranch is also the host course for the ASC Championship Tournament in April. Teams will tee off for Tuesday’s final round with an 8:00 AM shotgun start.