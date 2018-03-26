Baylor Baseball’s Loftin Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Baseball’s Loftin Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball freshman infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Loftin hit .471 (8-for-17) in Baylor’s four games with six runs, first two career home runs, seven RBI and one walk. In a win at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, he went 1-for-3. On Friday vs. Kansas, he tied a career high with three hits (3-for-4), scored two runs and hit his first career homer, which was a grand slam for a career-high four RBI in the game. On Saturday in a win vs. Kansas, he went 1-for-5 with two runs, a hit, walk and RBI. On Sunday vs. Kansas, he again tied a career high with three hits (3-for-5), adding two runs, two RBI and another homer.

The award marks the third this season for Baylor from the Big 12. Loftin, a Corpus Christi, Texas, native, is the first to earn the newcomer honor for the Bears since Shea Langeliers on May 21, 2017. Under third-year head coach Steve Rodriguez, the Bears have collected 11 Big 12 weekly accolades.

