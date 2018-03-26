Women's ASC Preview 1st Round Results

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team fought through windy conditions on the opening day and the Cru is in third place after the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Spring Preview Monday in Austin

UMHB posted a first round team total of 344 to grab third place. U.T.-Tyler has the team lead after firing a 315 and U.T.-Dallas is in second place, seven strokes ahead of the Cru with a 337. Tournament host Concordia Texas is in fourth place with a 350, LeTourneau University is in fifth place after shooting 377, McMurry University’s 378 is good for sixth place and Howard Payne University rounds out the seven team field at 388.

McKenna Ralston recorded the low individual round of the day for UMHB by posting a 78. Ralston registered all three birdies of the day for the Cru and is tied for second place individually. Emily Ming is in seventh place after shooting 82 on Monday, Cassidy Rawls shot 91 and is tied for 18th place, Annie Hasselbach has a share of 20th place after posting a 93 and Casey Washmon is tied for 32nd place after shooting an opening-round 105. Katelyn Hicken of U.T.-Tyler has the individual lead after shooting a 74 on Monday to sit four shots ahead of Ralston and one other player.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being played on a par-72, 5,826-yard layout at Avery Ranch Golf Club in Austin. Avery Ranch is also the host course for the ASC Championship Tournament in April. Teams will tee off for Tuesday’s final round with an 8:00 AM shotgun start.