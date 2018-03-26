This Week in McLennan Athletics

WACO, TX (KXXV) -
Monday, March 26
No. 5 Highlander Baseball vs. No. 6 San Jacinto, 3 p.m. in Houston
Livestreaming available at tsrnports.com
Wednesday, March 28
Highlanders Baseball vs. Vernon, 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark
Listen to 101.3 FM in Waco or online at listencentraltexassports.com
Highlassies Baseball vs. North Central, 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark
Thursday, March 29
MCC Dance Company Nationals Preview, 7 p.m. at The Highlands
Friday, March 30
Highlanders Baseball vs Vernon, noon doubleheader in Vernon
Listen to 101.3 FM in Waco or online at listencentraltexassports.com
Highlassies Softball vs. Cisco, noon doubleheader in Cisco
Please note: Schedules may change due to weather conditions. Be sure to follow us on social media for the latest updates:
Twitter: @McLennanSports
Instagram: mclennanathletics